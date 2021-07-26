Officials prepare for alternative if AstraZeneca gets further delayed

Officials say they are preparing for an alternative if the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines gets further delayed.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that a stock of AstraZeneca vaccines were expected on 19th July.

However, he said that the delivery of the stocks were delayed as a result of a situation out of Sri Lanka’s control.

He said that the stocks are expected to be delivered over the few days.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that if there is a further delay then the health authorities will decide on the next course of action.

Japan was to provide approximately 1.45 million doses of the AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured in Japan to Sri Lanka through the COVAX Facility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. However, the delivery of the stocks were delayed.

A number of people obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine in February/March and are awaiting the arrival of the fresh stocks to obtain the second jab.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that despite the delay to receive the stocks the effectiveness of the first jab has not declined. (Colombo Gazette)