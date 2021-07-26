Body of 16-year-old girl to be exhumed for fresh post-mortem

The body of the 16-year-old girl who died while being employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, is to be exhumed for a fresh post-mortem.
The Colombo Magistrates’ Court today issued an order to exhume the body to conduct the fresh post-mortem.
The court also ordered the wife of the former Minister, his father-in-law and brother-in-law and a broker to be remanded until 9th August.
The wife and father-in-law of the Parliamentarian and a broker were arrested over the death of the 16-year-old girl at the residence of the former Minister in Colombo. The broker had introduced the child to the family.
Meanwhile, the MP’s brother-in-law was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing a 22-year-old domestic worker at the residence of the MP between 2015-2019.
The girl had claimed she was sexually abused twice by the MP’s brother-in-law. (Colombo Gazette)
The body should not have been allowed to bury amidst all this speculation and suspicions. At the initial investigations, Police have been incompetent and missed many clues. They should be investigated as well. Leave no stone unturned as I smell corruption.
Most of you cheat, in fact cheating is your lifestyle. Teachers cheat at schools to make money from tuition classes. Government servants work only 4 hours a day. Police and customs officers are corrupt. Politicians are selling the country to make money. What kind of world we are creating, if you continue to breed like rabbits and multiply corrupt society. This is why I believe COVID 19 will clean up the corrupt society.