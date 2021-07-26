Body of 16-year-old girl to be exhumed for fresh post-mortem

The body of the 16-year-old girl who died while being employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, is to be exhumed for a fresh post-mortem.

The Colombo Magistrates’ Court today issued an order to exhume the body to conduct the fresh post-mortem.

The court also ordered the wife of the former Minister, his father-in-law and brother-in-law and a broker to be remanded until 9th August.

The wife and father-in-law of the Parliamentarian and a broker were arrested over the death of the 16-year-old girl at the residence of the former Minister in Colombo. The broker had introduced the child to the family.

Meanwhile, the MP’s brother-in-law was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing a 22-year-old domestic worker at the residence of the MP between 2015-2019.

The girl had claimed she was sexually abused twice by the MP’s brother-in-law. (Colombo Gazette)