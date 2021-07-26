Another 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrives in Sri Lanka

Another consignment of 90,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

A stock of 70,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka last week.

A batch of 26,000 doses of the vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka arrived on 12th July.

On 5th July, the first consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka.

The Pfizer vaccine was initially administered as the 2nd jab for those who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose.

However, the vaccination program was suspended after it was assured that more AstraZeneca vaccines will be received.

The Advisory Board of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka in May. (Colombo Gazette)