Press box at Premadasa stadium closed after SLC employee tests positive

The press box at the Premadasa Stadium was closed during the 1st T20i between Sri Lanka and India today after a Sri Lanka Cricket board employee tested positive for Covid



According to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, the employee was found to be positive during an antigen test carried out at the RPICS, Colombo this evening.

The test result was received a few hours before the commencement of the game between Sri Lanka and India.

Upon identification, Sri Lanka Cricket decided to close the press box during the 1st T20i game, as per the directions given by the Ministry of Health.

The press box is scheduled to resume operations from the 2nd T20i, of the India Tour of Sri Lanka, upon health clearance.

The SLC employee who tested positive is currently undergoing medical protocols pertaining to Covid 19. (Colombo Gazette)