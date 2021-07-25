Maharaja Group Chairman Rajamahendran passed away

Leading businessman and The Capital Maharaja Organisation Chairman Rajandram Rajamahendran has passed away.

Rajamahendran is the son of Sinnathamby Rajandram, one of the founders of The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited. A

He is also the owner of the other shareholding companies of The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited and its subsidiaries with his son Sashidharan Rajamahendran.

Rajandram Rajamahendran serves as a Director at several companies affiliated with the Maharaja Group. (Colombo Gazette)