Tehani finishes 49th in Women’s 10m Air Rifle at Olympics

Tehani Egodawela finished 49th out of 50 shooters in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the Asaka Shooting Range this morning.

Egodawela shot a total of 611.5, and was classified between Kanykei Kubanychbekova of Kyrgyzstan, 48th with 612.8 points, and Luna Solomon of the Refugee Olympic Team, who came 50th with 605.9.

The event was won by Qian Yang of China, who set a new Olympic Record in the event with scores of 628.7 in the qualification round and then 251.8 in the final, claiming the first gold medal of Tokyo 2020.

Anastasiia Galashina of the Russian Olympic Committee came second with a score of 251.1 in the final round, while Nina Christen of Switzerland won bronze with a total of 230.6.