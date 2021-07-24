Indians with Sri Lankan visas allowed to land subject to approval

Indian nationals who possess valid Sri Lankan visas (both resident and otherwise) are permitted to land in Sri Lanka subject to approval from the Health and Foreign Ministries as well as the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi said.

Such Indian nationals are requested to write to the Health Ministry of Sri Lanka at [email protected] with a copy to [email protected] seeking permission to land in Sri Lanka.

They are required to attach a copy of the valid Sri Lankan visa to the email. Upon receipt of the approval of the Health Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka would issue their approvals.

Companies/ projects in Sri Lanka which intend to bring down experts/ workers from India for urgent requirements should follow the same procedure on behalf of those experts/workers.

Indian nationals who are spouses or dependents of Sri Lankan nationals and who intend to travel to Sri Lanka are requested to contact the nearest Sri Lanka Diplomatic Mission in India to seek necessary approvals. (Colombo Gazette)