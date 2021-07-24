Court allows Police to detain Rishad’s wife and 3 others

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court granted permission to the Police today to detain the wife of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and three others over the death of a young domestic worker.

The suspects are to be detained for further questioning before they are produced in court again on 26 July.

The wife of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, his father-in-law and brother-in-law have been arrested over two incidents of alleged rape and sexual abuse.

The Police said that the wife and father-in-law of the Parliamentarian and a broker were arrested over the death of a 16-year-old girl at his residence in Colombo. The broker had introduced the child to the family.

Meanwhile, the MP’s brother-in-law was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing a 22-year-old domestic worker at the residence of the MP between 2015-2019.

The girl had claimed she was sexually abused twice by the MP’s brother-in-law.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspects were arrested following extensive investigations.

The 16-year-old girl was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with severe burn injuries on 3rd July and a few days later she succumbed to her injuries.

The postmortem report on the girl had revealed that there were signs of chronic vaginal penetration. (Colombo Gazette)