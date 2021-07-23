Special Police teams deployed in Western Province

Special Police teams have been deployed in the Western Province to arrest people failing to wear face masks.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that Police intelligence officers had detected a number of people not wearing face masks in public in the Western Province.

As a result 30 special Police teams have been deployed to arrest such individuals.

The Police Spokesman also said that a number of people were turned back when they attempted to enter the Western Province yesterday.

Travelling between provinces is still banned and only essential services are permitted.

DIG Ajith Rohana said said that special operations are being conducted during the extended weekend to ensure the quarantine laws are not violated.

The Police Spokesman said that the Police will also monitor public transport and private vehicles to ensure the quarantine laws are not violated.

Medical experts have already warned of a fourth wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) Dr. Padma Gunaratne told Colombo Gazette that the country is heading towards a fourth wave.

However, the Health Ministry said that there is no evidence to back those claims. (Colombo Gazette)