Rishad’s wife, father-in-law and brother-in-law arrested

The wife of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, his father-in-law and brother-in-law have been arrested over two incidents of alleged rape and sexual abuse.

The Police said that the wife and father-in-law of the Parliamentarian and a broker were arrested over the death of a 16-year-old girl at his residence in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the MP’s brother-in-law was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing a 22-year-old domestic worker at the residence of the MP between 2015-2019.

The 16-year-old girl was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with severe burn injuries on 3rd July and a few days later she succumbed to her injuries.

The postmortem report on the girl had revealed that there were signs of chronic vaginal penetration.

Attorney General (AG) Sanjaya Rajaratnam had yesterday appointed a team to overlook the investigations and court proceedings into the death of the 16-year-old girl.

Statements had also been recorded from her school Principal and Vice Principal.

The Police said that statements had also been recorded from the family and others linked to the girl. (Colombo Gazette)