New Zealand’s first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka takes office

New Zealand’s first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka took office today.

Michael Appleton became New Zealand’s first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka by presenting his credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Until now, the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi held responsibility for New Zealand’s relations with Sri Lanka.

“We look forward to working with the people and government of Sri Lanka to build our bilateral friendship,” the new New Zealand High Commission in Colombo said.

Colombo is New Zealand’s 51st High Commission/Embassy and second in South Asia alongside New Delhi.

“We would also like to pay tribute to the tireless work of Senaka Silva, who has served as New Zealand’s Honorary Consul in Sri Lanka over the past decade,” the High Commission said.

The President’s Office said that Appleton was pleased to be the first High Commissioner to the newly established New Zealand High Commission in Sri Lanka, further expanding diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)