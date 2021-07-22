Maldives President calls on President Rajapaksa during private visit

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih paid a courtesy call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today, during his current unofficial private visit to Sri Lanka.

President Solih and President Rajapaksa discussed the unprecedented challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic poses to their respective countries and their citizens’ well-being. They outlined the steps being taken to ensure that their facilities do not become overburdened, emphasising that vaccination is their top priority for a faster and sustainable recovery.

The Maldives has vaccinated over 72.97 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose of vaccinations and 59.07 per cent with the second dose. The Maldives reopened for tourism in July 2020, following border control precautions, and has since welcomed over 700,000 tourists.

Ending the call, President Solih and President Rajapaksa reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further enhance Maldives-Sri Lanka cooperation in the years ahead.

President Solih was accompanied at the meeting by the High Commissioner of Maldives to Sri Lanka, Omar Abdul Razzak and the Maldives’ Special Envoy for Climate Change, Ms Sabra Noordeen. (Colombo Gazette)