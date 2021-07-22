Development activities in full swing in J-K’s border villages in Nowshera

The government is in full swing to develop the new union Territory in order to which several development projects have commenced in border village close to LoC in Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The development works include the construction of bunkers, roads, bridges, accessibility to medical facilities, schools among other things.

People living in the border Panchayat of Kalal Deeing in Seri Block, the last Panchayat of Nowshera, claimed that it is the first time after independence that such work has been initiated. Situated very close to the Pakistan border, the people have witnessed a lot of shelling incidents.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Sharma, Panchayat secretary in Seri block said, “This village is on the border area and there is a lot of disturbance here. Hence the concept of bunkers is really good. These have been made in schools and in community areas so that we ensure people’s safety. We have also made wells and roads for the welfare of the people.”

According to Sanjeev Kumar, Junior Engineer of PWD (R&B) Nowshera, construction of 30-35 bunkers are left.

“Several bunkers have been completed. Around 30-35 bunkers are still left to be completed. With the development of roads, the travel time to the Seri block has been reduced by nearly 2 hours. Some blacktopping work is due on bridges. These developments are greatly going to benefit the people. There is no problem of funding. Work is going on full swing.”

Sarpanch of Kalal Deeing Panchayat, Ramesh Choudhary said, “We have seen several firing incidents. The credit goes to the administration for these development works. This is a far-flung area, construction of roads and bridges will help people here. There was a problem of medical facility, schools, electricity and even water.”

He further assured that in the next five years, the work will be completely finished.

People of the area have lauded the work saying that it will bring major relief with the benefits of Centre’s schemes reaching them directly.

Satish Kumar, a resident of the village said, “The road construction was pending for some time, even that has started. Hope it continues. We are happy with the ongoing work.”

“Schools, bridges, roads are being made. There is a wide variety of developments going on. We hope this continues in future also,” said another local, Ashwani Kumar. (Courtesy Daily Sikh)