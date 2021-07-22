Additional cops to be deployed during extended weekend

Additional Police are to be deployed during the extended weekend beginning tomorrow (Friday) to ensure the quarantine laws are not violated.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that additional Police will be deployed to the provincial border crossings and other parts of the country.

He said that the Police will look to prevent people from crossing provincial borders during the extended weekend.

Travelling between provinces is still banned and only essential services are permitted.

The Police Spokesman said that the Police will also monitor public transport and private vehicles to ensure the quarantine laws are not violated.

Medical experts have already warned of a fourth wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) Dr. Padma Gunaratne told Colombo Gazette that the country is heading towards a fourth wave.

She said that a considerable reduction in Covid infections was not observed despite the implementation of travel restrictions earlier. (Colombo Gazette)