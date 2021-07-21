Tikable celebrates first anniversary as Sri Lanka’s first and top most TikTok Marketing Agency

Sri Lanka’s first TikTok marketing agency dedicated to using the platform as a marketing tool to help brands reach out to Gen Z and Millennial consumers, recently celebrated one [01] year of success in Sri Lanka’s marketing and advertising industry.

The agency recorded an outstanding 200% growth in business, year on year, since inception in 2020.

An arm of Blendmedia, Tikable is a marketing agency that caters to varying brands in FMCG, Retail, Fashion, Telecom, Beauty, etc, and has become the number one agency for TikTok-specific marketing in Sri Lanka.

Speaking with Founder, Tikable/ CEO, Blendmedia PVT LTD – Nipun Liyanapathirana stated: “We’re proud to celebrate one year of success, having maintained our market presence as the only full-service TikTok Marketing Agency in Sri Lanka, and the first to introduce this concept in South Asia. Tikable wasn’t just some hair-brained scheme or gamble, it was the result of strategic thinking and market anticipation, making it ahead of its time at inception.”

TikTok is still considered the fastest-growing platform in the world at present with over 1.2 billion monthly active users, and nearly 1.5 million users logging in from Sri Lanka. With products and services targeted at the Gen Z and Millennial market (14 to 30 years of age) – brands continue to showcase their brand persona and authenticity, creating lasting relationships/ brand credibility with its audiences and users.

Tikable has achieved 150% of its brand targets on average for its clients, with brands in Food & Beverage/ FMCG receiving upto 200% of targets reached from each campaign.

Concluding, Liyanapathirana stated, “Tikable has become the go-to agency for all TikTok related marketing activities in Sri Lanka. We currently work with over 20 top brands in the country and our campaigns have overachieved the set targets every single time.”

Acting as a strategic partner for brands by helping them develop a comprehensive marketing strategy for TikTok, Tikable utilises the platform to work for their client brands, whether in fmcg, fashion, retail, etc. Making TikTok a marketing channel that can be added to the business marketing mix.

Social media analysts have stated TikTok has outmatched Instagram to reach the number two [02] spot, with users spending more time on the TikTok app, over the collective time of other major social media apps.

According to Piper Sandler (an American independent investment bank and financial services company) 34% of teens picked Snapchat as their favourite social app followed by 29% picking TikTok. Instagram came in third with 25% of teenagers picking Facebook’s photo-sharing app.