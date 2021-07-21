Suspect arrested over theft at SLFP headquarters

A suspect has been arrested over the theft of air-condition parts at the headquarters of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that copper wires from air-conditions installed at the SLFP headquarters had been stolen.

A 23-year-old suspect from Colombo 10 was arrested over the crime, the Police said.

The Police said that the suspect was a drug addict.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the stolen items had been recovered.

The suspect was to be produced in court while further investigations continue. (Colombo Gazette)