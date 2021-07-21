Public urged not to force authorities to enforce travel ban

The public have been urged not to force the authorities to enforce a travel ban by disregarding the coronavirus health guidelines.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that it is the responsibility of the public to ensure another travel ban is not enforced.

He said that a travel ban had to be enforced soon after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year for 5 weeks as the public had disregarded the coronavirus health guidelines.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that travelling between provinces is still banned and only essential services is permitted.

As a result, he said that no one can cross provincial boundaries during the extended weekend.

Medical experts have already warned of a fourth wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) Dr. Padma Gunaratne told Colombo Gazette that the country is heading towards a fourth wave.

She said that a considerable reduction in Covid infections was not observed despite the implementation of travel restrictions earlier. (Colombo Gazette)