Health Ministry insists Sri Lanka not facing a 4th wave

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Health Ministry today insisted that Sri Lanka is not facing a 4th wave of the coronavirus.

Health Promotion Bureau Director Dr Ranjith Batuwanthudawa said that Sri Lanka is still in the third wave of the pandemic.

He told reporters at a media briefing today that the number of Covid patients detected in Sri Lanka has seen a decline.

Batuwanthudawa said that while some countries are talking of a 4th wave, Sri Lanka is still in the third wave and has not officially determined that it will face a 4th wave.

Medical experts had yesterday warned of a fourth wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) Dr. Padma Gunaratne had told Colombo Gazette that the country is heading towards a fourth wave.

She said that a considerable reduction in Covid infections was not observed despite the implementation of travel restrictions.

The SLMA said that based on the information from the various hospitals on Covid, it has been ascertained that Sri Lanka is now in the first stage of the fourth wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)