Five employees of Kesbewa factory suspected to have Delta

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Five employees of a private apparel factory in Kesbewa are suspected to have been infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, health officials said today.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette that a large number of Covid infections have been reported from the Kesbewa area.

As a result, the private factory had conducted routine PCR tests on its employees and a few random samples were sent to the Sri Jayawardenapura University for further tests.

Out of the samples, five returned as suspicious cases with a high probability of it being identified as the Delta variant of the coronavirus, he said.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said, however, the samples are yet to be confirmed if they are of the Delta variant.

Over 100 employees of the factory have now been detected with the coronavirus.

They were identified after PCR tests were conducted on Monday (19) and yesterday (20), he said.

The Deputy Director-General of Health Services further said the health authorities have already implemented precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Dr. Herath said the precautionary measures are being implemented to face an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant. (Colombo Gazette)