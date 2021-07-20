Woman falls off KDU building and dies

A woman died after falling off a building at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) in Ratmalana, the Police said today.

The Police said the woman had fallen off the sixth floor of a building at the university premises at around 10.15 am yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Panadura.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the mortuary of the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

The Mount Lavinia Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)