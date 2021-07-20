Trial-at-Bar allows bond scam case to proceed without Mahendran

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has permitted the Central Bank treasury bond scam to proceed without former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran.

Mahendran is believed to be in Singapore and an attempt to have him extradited to face the trial in Sri Lanka has so far proved futile.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry informed Parliament in December that Sri Lanka and Singapore were engaged in discussions on the extradition of Mahendran.

He further said the AG of Singapore had sought certain clarifications from the Attorney General of Sri Lanka on the extradition request.

Discussions were underway at the time to ascertain whether the indictment filed against Arjuna Mahendran falls within the first schedule of the extradition treaty between the two countries.

The Justice Minister said that Attorney General will continue to make representations to his Singaporean counterpart in this regard.

He assured Parliament that the investigations will not be concluded until the last man held responsible for the 2015 Central Bank Bond Scam is brought before court. (Colombo Gazette)