Suspect arrested in Wellawatte for trafficking Uzbek woman

A suspect has been arrested in Wellawatte over a sex trafficking ring involving a woman from Uzbekistan.

Police spokesman Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday.

The man is said to have trafficked a 36-year-old woman from Uzbekistan on the promise of providing employment and had later used her for sexual activities in exchange for cash.

The CID had launched an investigation into the case based on a complaint filed by the International Organization for Migration.

Further investigations have revealed that the suspect’s wife is also an Uzbekistan national and had engaged in a similar offence on a previous occasion, and is currently imprisoned in Sri Lanka.

SDIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect will be produced before the courts today. (Colombo Gazette)