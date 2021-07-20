Speaker rejects Ranil’s proposed amendment to motion

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has rejected an amendment proposed by Parliamentarian Ranil Wickremesinghe to the no-confidence motion on Power and Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

Wickremesinghe had proposed that the motion be amended to include the entire Cabinet as opposed to just the subject Minister.

However, the Speaker today informed Parliament that the amendment cannot be accepted as it is not in line with the original motion which is against the subject Minister and not the entire Cabinet.

The Speaker said that the proposed amendment is out of order and cannot be accepted.

The no-confidence motion against Power and Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila was moved in Parliament yesterday.

The motion was moved by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian S.M Marikkar and was seconded by MP Kabir Hashim.

Parliament yesterday began debating the motion on the Minister. A vote on the motion will be taken today.

The SJB said the motion was presented accusing the Energy Minister of being responsible for the recent fuel price hike. (Colombo Gazette)