Rapid rise in Covid patients at NHSL

By Easwaran Rutnam

A rapid rise in the number of coronavirus patients has been recorded at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL) in Colombo.

Consultant physician at the National Hospital Dr. Upul Dissanayake said that there are currently 200 Covid infected patients at the NHSL.

He said that the number stood at 100 a week ago, down from 160 just before the travel restrictions were enforced.

“There has now been a rapid increase in the number of people infected,” Dr. Upul Dissanayake said at a media briefing in Colombo.

He said that of the 200 patients currently seeking treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, 100 are in need of oxygen.

“So, we see exactly 50 percent of these patients needing oxygen to survive,” he said.

Dr. Upul Dissanayake said it is still unclear what has caused the rapid increase in the number of Covid patients.

However, he noted that the public must take precautions to ensure the chances of the virus spreading are reduced.

Dr. Upul Dissanayake also said that the Delta variant is now seen as posing a bigger threat to the public.

He said that the variant now has the potential of being more life-threatening than it was in the early stages. (Colombo Gazette)