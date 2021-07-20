Pakistan: Police fire tear gas, baton charge students protesting against fee hike

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): In yet another case of brutality in Pakistan, the Police in Peshawar baton-charged and fired tear gas on Islamia College students, who were protesting against a hike in fees.

On Wednesday, students staged a demonstration against a hike in fees, blocking the city’s University Road.

Police, to clear the road for traffic, used batons and tear gas on students due to which several of them were injured, Geo News reported.

It further reported that protesting students said a peaceful demonstration was underway when the police baton-charged the crowd and injured 12 students in the process.

Police, on the other hand, claimed that after failing to reach an agreement with the students, the personnel used batons to disperse the crowd and clear the road but no student was harmed, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Police took four students into custody. (ANI)