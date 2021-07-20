No-confidence motion against Udaya Gammanpila defeated

The no-confidence motion against Power and Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila was defeated in Parliament today with 61 MPs voting for and 152 against it.

The motion was defeated during an electronic vote taken today after two days of debate.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Tamil National Alliance and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna voted in support of the motion.

However, some SJB members who had supported the Government during the vote on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution had also voted against the motion today.

The motion was moved by Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian S.M Marikkar and was seconded by MP Kabir Hashim yesterday.

Parliament yesterday began debating the motion on the Minister. A vote on the motion was later taken today.

The SJB said the motion was presented accusing the Energy Minister of being responsible for the recent fuel price hike. (Colombo Gazette)