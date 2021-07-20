Medical experts warn of a fourth wave in Sri Lanka

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Medical experts have warned of a fourth wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) Dr. Padma Gunaratne told Colombo Gazette that the country is heading towards a fourth wave.

She said that a considerable reduction in Covid infections was not observed despite the implementation of travel restrictions.

“The travel restrictions were imposed around 20th May. We were able to observe Covid cases reducing to a containable level as expected by the authorities,” she said.

Dr. Padma Gunaratne pointed out that however, as noted by all, Covid cases did not show a significant reduction at any point during this period.

The relaxing of restrictions contributed to all the factors on the level of reduction of Covid infections, she said.

The SLMA said that based on the information from the various hospitals on Covid, it has been ascertained that Sri Lanka is now in the first stage of the fourth wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)