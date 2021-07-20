Litro assures no shortage of gas despite Laugfs suspending imports

Litro Gas today assured that there is no shortage of gas despite Laugfs Gas deciding to suspend imports.

The Chairman of Litro Gas, Theshara Jayasinghe said that the company is in a position to meet the gas requirements of the entire country.

He said that despite the Laugfs Gas, which covers 20% of consumers in the country, suspending imports, Litro Gas Lanka is capable of supplying gas to cover even those consumers as well.

Jayasinghe further said the public can purchase domestic gas using any type of cylinders and in any colour from Litro Gas Lanka.

He assured that the company was well stocked at present and was currently in a position to address future demands for gas cylinders as well.

Reiterating that there will not be a shortage of domestic gas in Sri Lanka, Theshara Jayasinghe urged the public to refrain from panicking in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)