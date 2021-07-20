Cabinet approves proposal to construct water villas in Kalpitiya

A proposal to construct a luxury tourist resort under the water villas concept in Kalpitiya has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Government said that some countries engaged in tourism have introduced the water villas concept to attract top-level international tourists in the global tourism trade.

As per a proposal submitted by the Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga, it has been pointed out that the water tourist residences and water villas concept can be utilized in Kalpitiya and other coastal areas.

Twelve (12) islets in the Kalpitiya area have already been acquired by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority to upgrade tourism in Kalpitiya by promoting the islet resort concept.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the Tourism Minister’s proposal to implement the project proposal forwarded by Sun Resort Investment Lanka (Private) Limited.

The company has obtained Wellei I, II, and III islets in Kalpitiya for a long-term lease to construct a luxury tourist resort consisting of 50 tourist residences with water tourist residences and water villas. (Colombo Gazette)