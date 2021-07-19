Transco Cargo Australia recognized by Parliament of Victoria for launching Sri Lankan office despite COVID-19 challenges

Transco Cargo Australia (Pty) Ltd, a leading freight forwarding and logistics service provider in Australia with a newly-launched Sri Lankan office named Transco Cargo (Pvt) Ltd, was congratulated by the Parliament of Victoria, Australia for expanding its operations by opening the Sri Lankan office despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Parliament of Victoria Hansard extracts, Craig Ondarchie, an MP of the Parliament, also recognized the dynamic leadership of Sri Lankan-born CEO of Transco Cargo Australia, Mohan Perera.

The Hansard extracts revealed that MP Craig Ondarchie was delighted to see Victorian businesses grow despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It further stated, “I particularly want to acknowledge Transco Cargo Australia, a leading freight-forwarding and logistics service provider has launched its Sri Lankan office. The company provides airfreight and sea freight services and includes commercial cargo, personal effects, automotive logistics, agricultural logistics, eCommerce logistics and couriers as well as warehousing and distribution. And its team is made up of highly trained and experienced professionals who provide expert service in the transport of goods and services, and it has grown from its Campbellfield base in the Northern Metropolitan Region. I want to congratulate the Chief Executive Officer, Mohan Perera, for his leadership. He is also a member of the Aus-Lanka Business Council and I congratulate him and Transco Cargo on their move to grow into a Sri Lankan office.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Australia has worked towards establishing trade ties with the Indian Sub-Continent, leading to the setting up of the Transco Cargo (Pvt) Ltd office in Sri Lanka earlier this year. This move underscores the confidence Transco Cargo Australia has in the ability of the Sri Lankan economy to bounce back from the downturn caused by the pandemic.

Incorporated in 1991, Transco Cargo Australia is an Australian-owned and operated shipping company with 30 years of experience in the freight forwarding and logistics industry. Transco Cargo (Pvt) Ltd offers high-level logistics and shipping solutions and services to clients by utilizing its professional network of global agents to facilitate end-to-end freight forwarding and logistics operations via air, sea, and road freight. The company’s core logistics and shipping services include freight forwarding via sea, air, and land, customs brokerage services, haulage, and warehousing solutions, as well as imports and exports to/from Sri Lanka. With its wide network of reliable overseas agents, Transco Cargo offers importers and exporters in Sri Lanka the most favourable rates and routing options to benefit their needs and requirements. Transco Cargo’s growing client portfolio includes some of Sri Lanka’s largest conglomerates with business interests in numerous industries. The company is also making plans to rapidly expand its business operations beyond freight forwarding and into multiple new areas of business in order to drive future growth.