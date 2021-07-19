TNA to vote in support of no-confidence motion

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today informed Parliament that it will vote in support of the no-confidence motion against Power and Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) MP, S. Noharathalingam said that the TNA will support the motion.

The motion was moved in Parliament today for a two day debate and the vote will be taken tomorrow (Tuesday).

Noharathalingam said that as the second biggest member of the opposition, the TNA has been compelled to support the motion.

He however noted that the motion would have carried more weight if it was drafted with the support of the TNA and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna.

The motion was moved by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian S.M Marikkar and was seconded by MP Kabir Hashim.

The SJB said the motion was presented accusing the Energy Minister of being responsible for the recent fuel price hike. (Colombo Gazette)