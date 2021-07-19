Three priceless gemstones taken to bank under tight security

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Three priceless gemstones were taken to the Bank of Ceylon under tight security today from the National Gem and Jewellery Authority in Colombo.

Operations at the National Gem and Jewellery Authority were suspended following a cave-in at the premises on Saturday.

The National Gem and Jewellery Authority is being temporarily moved to another location, officials said.

However, until the temporary location is prepared, steps were taken to shift three priceless gemstones to the Bank of Ceylon.

The National Gem and Jewellery Authority said that the gemstones are among the most expensive and as a result priceless gemstones in the world.

The gemstones were transferred to the Bank of Ceylon to be stored in the safe. (Colombo Gazette)