Spexbay opens latest branch in Kiribathgoda

Spexbay, Sri Lanka’s first-ever online optical store, has expanded its islandwide network once again by opening a branch in Kiribathgoda. The new branch, conveniently located at No. 252, New Kandy Road, Kiribathgoda, will cater to the growing population in this fast-expanding suburb of the city of Colombo. Due to the pandemic situation in the country, the official opening ceremony was a low-key event held in accordance to the health guidelines stipulated by the authorities.

Spexbay provides free eye testing along with a growing product portfolio of spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses, with specialty lenses manufactured and supplied by a reputed Chinese company. This latest branch is in line with Spexbay’s objective of providing its valued customers with affordable fashionable eyewear at attractive prices and underscores its reputation as an accessible, fashionable and youthful brand that is growing in popularity. The branch offers a wide range of well-known international brands including RT, PolarSun, Vintage, John Leng, Sarkany, FILA, CUVIS, Carlo Rino, Magnito, Rits, Lizz, Rudy, Che and Jasper.

Spexbay is a 100% risk-free method of purchasing affordable spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses online. Customers can also order online and get their prescription spectacles delivered to their doorstep in any part of the country by following a simple 4-step process of selecting the frame, selecting the lens type, uploading the prescription and placing the order. Spexbay provides a 14-day money back guarantee on all online purchases as well as free life time after-sales service while customers have the option of obtaining a warranty for their frame and lens. They can pay safely and securely using their VISA or MasterCard, via Mobile, through Mcash, EzCash and Sampath Pay app while Spexbay also provides cash on delivery for added convenience and safety given the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Spexbay’s vision is to bring quality yet affordable eyewear to a broader, younger audience in the local market which is currently dominated by the two extremes of expensive international brands or low quality eyewear. By taking the middle path in positioning its expanding product portfolio, Spexbay has been able to successfully strike a balance and gain the confidence of its customer base by offering quality products at affordable prices, putting fashionable eyewear within everyone’s reach in an inclusive manner.