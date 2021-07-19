President considers contesting for a second term

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is considering contesting for a second term in office.
According to reports, the President had noted his intention during a meeting with owners of media institutions today.
The next presidential election is scheduled to be held in the year 2024. (Colombo Gazette)
Well you have changed the Constitution. Reinstated your American citizenship and become President. Also make Basil Rajapaksa as Prime Minister too. Sri Lanka will be the first country govern by Americans out side of the US. :—)))
This is the difference between the Singapore leaders and South Asian leaders…
https://fb.watch/6R4h08cj-Z/
Muslims must accept reality and learn to work with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from now onwards. Muslims should not miss this great opportunity to unite with the government in power, Insha Allah.
Almighty God may have blessed Gotabaya to continue through a second term too and Basil to become the next Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Insha Allah in 2024, especially the younger generation.
Noor Nizam – Peace and Political Activist, Political Communication Researcher, SLFP/SLPP Stalwart, Convener “The Muslim Voie” and Member “Viyathmaga”.