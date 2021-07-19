No-confidence motion against Gammanpila moved in Parliament

The no-confidence motion against Power and Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila was moved in Parliament today.

The motion was moved by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian S.M Marikkar and was seconded by MP Kabir Hashim.

Parliament today began debating the motion on the Minister. The debate will be held for two days.

The SJB said the motion was presented accusing the Energy Minister of being responsible for the recent fuel price hike.

The SJB said that the support of the Tamil National Alliance and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna will be sought for the motion. (Colombo Gazette)