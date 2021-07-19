Be your own man: New stories of the man of today by BOSS Parfums

BOSS Parfums introduces an Eau de Parfum to the BOSS Bottled fragrance family, and reveals a bold new direction for the Man of Today campaign: Be Your Own Man.

What makes you, you? In a world where the path to self-fulfillment is more diverse than ever before, every man is free to be the person he wants to be. The opportunities and challenges on his journey, and the choices he makes, add to the richness of his personal story.

With the launch of new BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum, BOSS is inviting every Man of Today to share what inspires him, his passions and values, and how he pursues his goals and dreams.

BOSS Bottled global fragrance ambassador Chris Hemsworth embodies this modern and multi-faceted vision of the Man of Today. Professional success, family values, and social engagement are brought into balance by the Australian actor, who combines his big-screen career with dedication to his wife and children, a passion for fitness, and active personal support for wildlife charities and health initiatives.

“I’ve always identified with the BOSS Man of Today campaign values, that we are all masters of our own story and you’ve got to stay true to who you are and not allow others to define what success looks like for you.” – Chris Hemsworth

Chris’ drive to make the most of every moment and follow his own path forward is not only inspiring, it is also a reminder that every man is a Man of Today in his own way.

A BOLD NEW CAMPAIGN

Shot in the urban surroundings of New York City by multi-award-winning director James Gray, the new BOSS Bottled campaign film creates a visual dialogue between the interior and exterior life of a man.

Within the privacy of his apartment and while running through the city’s streets, Chris Hemsworth is seen reflecting on the day ahead as he prepares physically and mentally to move one step closer to his goals. He tells us that “Every day is yours for the taking” as he steps out into a world filled with potential.

Renowned fashion photographer Craig McDean shot the campaign imagery: two striking key visuals, for the Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette respectively, show a portrait of Chris alongside an image of the fragrance bottle set against the New York skyline.

AN INTENSE NEW FRAGRANCE

A refined, woody-spicy composition by master perfumer Honorine Blanc, BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum brings a new intensity to the warmth and vibrancy of the timeless BOSS Bottled signature.

A burst of apple and bergamot, contrasted with essence of black pepper, awakens the senses. The spicy heart unfolds with addictive chestnut, cardamom and cinnamon oils, leading into base notes of dark vetiver and musk to deliver a leathery and smoky finish on the skin.

A high concentration of exclusively sourced natural ingredients paired with innovative new extraction methods creates a singular, luxurious scent with surprising contemporary facets.

The iconic BOSS Bottled flacon holds a gray-colored fragrance with warm chestnut undertones, echoing the deeply masculine tonalities of the Eau de Parfum. A brushed gold cap adds a refined finishing touch.

Offering a powerful balance of strength and sophistication, this noble composition has been created for driven, ambitious men ready to take on every challenge that comes their way.

WHAT MAKES YOU, YOU? WHAT IS YOUR STORY?

Launching in October, the inspirational #ManOfToday Stories project will amplify the new campaign. This new initiative will bring together the voices of men around the world to showcase the versatility of modern masculinity.

BOSS Parfums will support young creative talents from film schools in five global cities, inviting each group of students to create one chapter of unique stories. Made up of portraits and video content, each chapter will feature subjects ranging from global celebrities and influencers, to men from the local community.

Each man will reveal the multiple factors, from the city he lives in to his mindset, which make him who he is today: the truth behind his journey towards a very personal definition of success and self-fulfillment.

The content will be shared globally on social media, inviting the public to join the conversation about what it means to be a man in 2020 and beyond.

– ENDS –

BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum is available in 50ml, 100ml & 200ml.

Available at One Galle Face Mall Odel level 1.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hugoboss

Instagram: www.instagram.com/boss

YouTube: www.youtube.com/boss

The BOSS fragrances are manufactured and distributed by Coty.