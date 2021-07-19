Asia’s largest virtual 3-day ‘Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021’ concludes

Asia’s first and largest 3-day virtual investment conference, Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021 (SLIF 2021), concluded successfully on June 9th. The Forum was a joint initiative of the Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Stock Exchange, in collaboration with Microsoft as the Technology Partner. It facilitated 4,870 online registrations from 85 countries simultaneously and seamlessly.

The Forum was supported by Microsoft through its local Gold Partner Impact IT Solutions who developed the website and event platform: www.invest-srilanka.lk. The platform showcased features such as online registration of participants, connecting with live events, scheduling of B2B meetings between investors and exhibitors, registration for sessions, event management, technical support and discussion facilitation throughout the 118 sessions featuring 108 international and local resource personnel. It was conceptualised and developed by Impact IT using Microsoft technologies integrated with Microsoft Teams.

“As a Microsoft Gold Partner, IMPACT IT is proud to have designed and developed the website and event platform by utilizing Microsoft Technologies to host the largest virtual investment forum in Asia,” said Shameera Prajapriya, CEO of Impact IT.

“IMPACT IT is a Microsoft Gold Partner recognized for their commitment to solidifying customer relationships by offering innovative and effective business solutions to their customers. By succesfully implementing Microsoft Teams’ social and collaborative features into their website and event platform, the company was able to stream rich content of significant value to current and potential investors on behalf of Sri Lanka,” said Hasitha Abeywardena, Country Manager for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Microsoft.

Addressing the gathering as the Keynote Speaker, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed his vision for growth in Sri Lanka to reach a per capita income of USD 8,000 within the current decade. He also encouraged local and foreign investors to seize the country’s opportunities and leverage its strategic location, being situated in the Indian Ocean, crossing the main shipping and airline routes, and being the gateway to South Asia. The Forum closed positively with investors expressing keen interest in Sri Lanka’s investment and growth potential across multiple sectors in the future.