Another batch of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Another consignment of 70,200 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

State Minister Professor Channa Jayasumana said Sri Lanka has received a total of 128,700 doses of the vaccine with the arrival of the new stock.

The Advisory Board of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka in May.

On 5th July, the first consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka.

Thereafter, another batch of 26,000 doses of the vaccine arrived on 12th July, under a purchase order of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka.

The Pfizer vaccine was initially administered as the 2nd jab for those who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose.

However, the vaccination program was suspended after it was assured that more AstraZeneca vaccines will be acquired soon.

The Government then announced that the remaining doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in Mannar and Vavuniya, focussing on the fishing community. (Colombo Gazette)