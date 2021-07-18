Special Police Covid operations during extended weekend

The Police are to conduct special operations during the upcoming extended weekend.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that more people have been arrested for violating the quarantine rules and regulations.

Those arrested included individuals who failed to wear the face mask in public or failed to maintain social distancing.

The Police Spokesman said that over the past several days there was a drop in the number of people arrested for violating the quarantine rules and regulations.

However, he said that yesterday (Saturday) there was a rise in the number of people arrested.

He also said that a number of people who attempted to cross provincial borders were turned back.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police now hope to conduct special operations during the upcoming extended weekend. (Colombo Gazette)