Samantha Power hails critical delivery of vaccines to Sri Lanka

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has hailed the critical delivery of 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Power said that the delivery of the vaccines will help save lives in Sri Lanka.

“USAID has provided emergency health supplies and critical services to support Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response from the beginning, and now it’s encouraging to see 1.5 million life-saving vaccines on the ground—another critical delivery as we work hand-in-hand to end this pandemic,” she said.

Sri Lanka on Friday received 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was a donation from the US via the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization.

The 1.5 million doses delivered to the Sri Lankan Government are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to providing equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines.

COVAX is a platform that provides safe, effective, and high-quality WHO-authorized COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. As the global leader in public health assistance and the largest single donor supporting COVAX, the US has already donated $2 billion to the program to combat the pandemic.

The United States has worked closely with Sri Lanka since the pandemic began to protect public health, providing over $8 million in emergency supplies and critical services, plus an in-kind donation of 200 ventilators, to support the Sri Lankan Government’s response to the pandemic. This assistance has reached millions of people in all 25 districts and nine provinces of Sri Lanka to control the spread of COVID-19, address the urgent health needs of the Sri Lankan people, mitigate the pandemic’s negative economic impacts, and ultimately save lives. (Colombo Gazette)