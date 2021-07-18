Bangladesh Prime Minister sends mangoes to Mahinda

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent Bangladeshi mangoes as a goodwill gesture to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Tareq Md Ariful Islam handed over the mangoes, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister expressed his wholehearted gratitude and thanks to the Bangladesh Prime Minister for the gift.

“The Sri Lankan Prime Minister expressed his wholehearted gratitude and thanks to the Bangladesh Prime Minister for the gift and stated that it stays symbolic of our fruitful relationship between the two countries,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina previously sent mangoes to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. (Colombo Gazette)