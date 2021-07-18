Ahimsa fears for Shani following Duminda’s return to power

Ahimsa Wickrematunge, daughter of slain journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge has raised concerns over the safety of former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) chief Shani Abeysekara following the return to power of Duminda Silva.

Wickrematunge tweeted alleging that empathising with killers is a trademark of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

She said that the President had even rewarded the assassins who hunted journalists like her father and journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

“With Duminda Silva back in power, I fear for those like Shani Abeysekara and the Premachandras who helped bring him to justice,” she said.

Duminda Silva is reported to have been appointed as the Chairman of the National Housing Development Authority.

Duminda Silva, a former Parliamentarian and convicted murderer, was recently pardoned by the President.

He was convicted over the murder of Presidential Advisor Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra in 2011.

The Colombo High Court sentenced Duminda Silva to death on September 8, 2016 for the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

However, in 2019 when the current administration took over there had been strong speculation that Duminda Silva will be freed.

A petition was also signed last year by several Government Parliamentarians seeking a pardon for Silva. (Colombo Gazette)