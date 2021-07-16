Probe continues over death of domestic worker who was employed at Rishad’s house

An investigation is continuing over the death of a domestic worker employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Police spokesman Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said the 16-year-old girl was employed at the Parliamentarian’s residence on Bauddhaloka Mawatha.

On 3rd July, the teenager was reportedly admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with severe burn injuries and had died yesterday.

The Magisterial inquiry and postmortem into the death were conducted yesterday after the Borella Police had presented facts to the court on the incident.

The Borella Police is conducting further investigations, while the reports of the Magisterial inquiry and the postmortem are to be submitted in court. (Colombo Gazette)