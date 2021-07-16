Over 30 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas infected

Over 30 people who had arrived in Sri Lanka from overseas have tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending at 06 AM today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 37 foreign arrivals had tested positive.

They are among the 1,484 Covid cases that were detected in the country during this period.

The NOCP further said the people who had arrived from overseas are of Sri Lankan nationality.

Meanwhile, a total of 87 people who had returned from overseas yesterday had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infected individuals have been identified as Sri Lankan nationals who had arrived in the country.

According to the NOCPC, 2900 foreign arrivals have tested positive during the prevalent third wave of the coronavirus from 15th April 2021 to date.

Among the infected individuals, 1,985 have been discharged, while 915 are still under medical care.

A total of 1393 people who had arrived from overseas had tested positive during the first wave of the virus from 11th March to 03rd October 2020.

The NOCPC said 1,839 foreign arrivals had tested positive during the second wave from 04th October 2020 to 14th April 2021.

Thirteen deaths were also reported among the infected foreign arrivals during this period. (Colombo Gazette)