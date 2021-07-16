Mobile vaccination service for people confined to their homes

A mobile vaccination service is to be launched for those who are confined to their homes due to various illnesses.

The health authorities have been instructed to launch the mobile vaccination service to inoculate those who are disabled or are weak and cannot leave their homes to obtain the coronavirus vaccine.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the health authorities have been instructed to implement the mobile vaccination service on the directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The move comes on the back of the President’s instruction to complete the vaccination of people above the age of 30 in the Western Province by 31st July.

The tri-forces have commenced operating vaccination centres in various parts of the country to complete the task.

Sri Lanka commenced the COVID-19 vaccination drive in January 2021, initially administering the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine.

However, after receiving several consignments of the Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines, the vaccine drive which was first launched in the Western province has been extended to other areas of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)