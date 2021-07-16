Inter-province public transportation temporarily suspended

Inter-province public transportation will be temporarily suspended for a period of two weeks, from tomorrow (17).

State Minister of Passenger Transportation Dilum Amunugama said the suspension will be in effect from tomorrow (17) till the 1st of August.

He further said buses and trains that were deployed to operate for the transportation of essential services workers will not function during this period.

The inter-province travel ban was imposed in line with the islandwide travel restrictions that were imposed in May due to the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

However, the islandwide travel restriction was lifted on 21st June, while the inter-province travel ban remained unchanged.

The Government thereafter decided to relax the inter-province travel ban earlier this week for the transportation of essential services workers, while it remained in effect for the general public.

Several buses and trains were deployed for this purpose, while essential services employees were required to be in possession of their National Identity Card (NIC), Office ID, and a document from the company requesting to report to work in order to be able to utilize the public transportation. (Colombo Gazette)