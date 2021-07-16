First batch of Moderna Covid vaccines arrive

A stock of 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The vaccines are being donated by the United States of America (US) under the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization.

The consignment which arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake was handed over to Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi by US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudrshini Fernandopulle and Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga were present at the occasion.

Moderna was given approval for emergency use in Sri Lanka in June.

Thereafter, the Health Ministry’s Advisory Committee approved the use of the Moderna vaccine as the second jab for those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is set to be administered in the Kandy District as per the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)