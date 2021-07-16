Covid restrictions further relaxed approving indoor concerts, other activities

The coronavirus restrictions have been further relaxed from today permitting indoor musical shows and concerts to be held and wildlife parks to reopen.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said the restrictions have been further relaxed after reviewing the current coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, indoor musical shows have been permitted under a 50% customer capacity or based on the seating arrangement of the area. The events must be held in strict adherence to the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

However, outdoor musical shows and carnivals remain prohibited until further notice.

Meanwhile, National Zoological Gardens have been reopened and must be operated under a 25% capacity.

Children’s parks too will be opened from today, while the public must strictly adhere to the health guidelines.

National Wildlife Parks have also been reopened from today. The area between the driver’s seat and passengers must be separated on safari vehicles, while the drivers and trackers must wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits during the tour. The health guidelines must be strictly followed by all parties during the safaris.

Adventure and camping sites have also been reopened under strict health guidelines.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena said all forms of sports, individual and group, except those that require physical contact, will be permitted from today.

He further said hostels and boarding houses have also been permitted to operate.

Places of worship have been reopened, while religious festivals have also been allowed under strict health guidelines.

Betting Centres will reopen from today and must be operated under strict health guidelines.

The Director-General of Health Services added that despite the travel restriction being eased, it is not applicable to areas that are under isolation. (Colombo Gazette)