Sampath Bank delivers customizable total Cash Management Solutions for businesses of all sizes

Sampath Bank reiterated its commitment to supporting businesses around the island with the integration of its extensive suite of corporate cash management services under one umbrella, to offer greater convenience to its customers.

Working together with its business customers to identify their unique requirements, the Bank seeks to develop tailormade solutions that bring together relevant elements of its cash management portfolio to serve them better. Cash and Cheque Collection, Cheque Printing and Distribution, Investment Portfolio Management, Business Debit Cards, data validation, reconciliation services, integration to customer ERPs and sweeping and pooling of funds are some of the facilities offered under the total Cash Management Solution.

Sampath Bank’s business customers can avail themselves of these services individually or request for a combination of services and have them personalized to cater to the specific needs of their business. Being developed inhouse by the Bank’s highly skilled IT team, these customized solutions can easily be adapted to suit businesses of all sizes and integrated into existing systems as well.

These world-class digital solutions will be complemented by Sampath Bank’s extensive physical footprint which includes 229 branches including 13 Super Branches, 445 ATMs and 465 cash deposit kiosks.

This move is set to help the Bank’s business customers around the island to manage their cashflow more efficiently, reduce processing costs, save time and mitigate risk, thereby allowing business owners and managers to concentrate their efforts and resources on building core competencies and growing the business.

“As a technology-driven financial services provider, we at Sampath Bank have always strived to deliver innovative solutions that deliver greater value to our customers. We have always worked closely with our business customers around the island, leveraging the power of technology as well as our strong financial fundamentals and island wide footprint to support them at every stage of their journey. Bringing our suite of corporate cash management services under one umbrella, we seek to roll out customizable solutions that are in-line with the individual needs of each business. We expect these tailor-made solutions to transform the way in which businesses of all sizes manage their cash to bring about greater business success,” said Halin Hettigoda, Head of Deposit Mobilization, Sampath Bank PLC.

Anyone willing to know more or sign up for any of these services can do so by visiting their nearest Sampath Bank branch or by logging on to the cash management solutions page on the Bank’s website at www.sampath.lk/en/corporate/cash-management/corporate-cash-management-solution.

Sampath Bank is a 100% local bank that has deeply rooted itself in the hearts of the people of Sri Lanka. Established in 1987, the bank has become a state-of-the-art financial institution that continues to be a market leader today thanks to its constant innovation and customer focused approach to business. It has introduced many firsts to the Sri Lankan banking sector including the introduction of ATMs to Sri Lanka, extended banking hours and slip-less banking to name a few. The Bank continues to steadily transform itself into a technology-driven financial services provider whilst keeping true to our traditions and values.