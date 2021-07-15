Realme launches C21Y with a large phablet sized screen and a special B&W portrait camera

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, will showcase its “Dare to Leap” spirit again when it unveils realme C21Y -one of the largest smartphone displays in its range and the first ‘flagship standard’ three lens camera to be found in a midrange smartphone. Priced LKR 27999.00, realme C21Y is available for purchase at islandwide stores of Abans, Sinhagiri and Dialog Show rooms, Daraz realme flagship store online , and realme authorized dealers island-wide.

For a midrange smartphone, realme C21Y packs multiple flagship phone features. With a large memory of 32GB it is also equipped with a 3-card slots for two SIM cards (and one SD card) and an Instant Fingerprint Sensor supporting ultra-fast fingerprint unlocking and facial recognition. Still, realme C21Y’s defining features are its 89.5% Mini-drop screen display and the three lens camera that integrates a B&W lens for retro protraits.

Brand Manager realme Sri Lanka Ranura Kaduwela elaborates: “realme C21Y is a newest model that bolsters our “Dare to Leap” theme. It is the “Dare to Leap” spirit that moves us to innovate, which made realme to be the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand. C21Y’s large display has a Screen-to-body Ratio of 89.5%. This, combined with 20:9 aspect ratio and IPS LCD display equipped with Mini-drop makes C21Y more than a smartphone-it’s a 16.5cm (6.5 inch screen) device at the price of a midrange smartphone. Its Mini-drop display brings C21Y’s larger field of view. C21Y is accredited with TÜV Rheinland certification which demands a rigorous series of tests before its awarded. The certification to be successful needs to complete 23 major tests. realme C21Y successfully passed all these tests. C21Y is also the first phone model in the midrange segment to introduce a triple camera. A special feature of this camera is that the B&W lens specially set up to capture B&W images and portraits.”

The larger field of view based on the Mini-drop design in C21Y provides high resolution game, audio and video experience, so that the users can access a wider field of view. The visual disturbances are lesser since the aim is an experience of near-full screen. Visual disturbances create eye strain and such disturbances take place due to lower resolutions and pixel density. The internal structure of C21Y screen adopts a newly-upgraded tech process, which draws the components closer to each other so that the area of pixel droplets is reduced creating the Mini-drop screen ratio that runs up to 89.5%. This stronger ratio reduces visual disturbances while giving C21Y’s 6.5 inch large and full-view.

C21Y is accredited with TÜV Rheinland certification used for consumer electronics as well as an industry standard for major markets around the world. According to TÜV Rheinland’s new Quality certification standards, most test conditions are based on the three-year life cycle of smartphone. The TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification of C21Y contains 23 major tests, including 12 Daily Use Test Scenarios (such as drop, wear and tear), seven extreme environment test scenarios (such as super high and low temperatures, high and low humidity, voltage fluctuations, button life, static electricity, air pressure) and Four-Components Reliability Test Scenarios. Overall, most test conditions of TUV Smartphone High Reliability Certification are based on the three-year life cycle of smartphone.

realme C21Y’s triple camera makes the phone to stand out from the competition in the segment as C21Y is the first model in this segment to pack a triple camera. Its video capacity goes upto 1080p / 30fps. Its 13MP large area image sensor with f/2.2 large aperture secures light in a way that photos are clearer and brighter. C21Y’s 4x zoom enables users to shoot long distance shots. C21Y lens set has a B&W lens for B&W portrait shots. With the Retro lens and the B&W lens two special artistic portrait effects can be created. In the Portrait mode, exposure, color temperature, hue, and other parameters can be re-adjusted. With master portrait work simulation, photos are tuned to retro film style with the addition of texture to the final portrait-style photos. The C21Y Macro Lens creates the “super close” focus and brings distant objects up-close. It empowers user to shoot macro photography at great detail, and explore the charm of the micro world with amazing detail.

Weighing only 190g, realme C21Y comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colors. It packs a 5000mAh battery, whose power is often more than sufficient for its daily multifunctional roles.

About realme:

realme is a technology brand that provides leapfrog quality and trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young and globally-minded. realme products empower young people to ‘Dare to Leap’ using the latest technology and design. realme is the 7th top smartphone brand in the world and was recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint’s statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020. In 2019, realme’s global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters from 2019 to Q2 2020. realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa with a global user base of over 70 million.